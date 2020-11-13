Pettisville alumni receive FFA award

Four members of the Pettisville FFA have received their American FFA Degree at the three-day National FFA Convention held virtually and produced in Texas.

Gretchen Lee, Brandi Schnitkey, Madeleine Wixom, and Elizabeth Beck received the gold key of the American FFA Degree. The degree is bestowed upon a select group of individuals for years of academic and professional excellence. Less than one-half percent of over 700,000 FFA members across the nation become American Degree recipients each year.

Gretchen, a 2018 Pettisville High School graduate and daughter of of Chris and Char Lee, studies animal science at Dordt “My time in FFA has come to a close,” she said. “Throughout that chapter of my life, I have learned innumerable skills that I have been guided in honing. I have made connections and gained knowledge that will carry me into my next chapter. To me, this degree represents the fact that I am ready to start this next phase of living; it is proof that I have the needed skills to continue on into the future laid before me, and to keep growing and learning as I go.”

Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad Schnitkey and Sheri Lechleidner, is a 2019 Pettisville High School graduate currently attending Kansas State University and studying animal science and industry. “The FFA American Degree is an important accomplishment to me, and it will always be,” she said. “It symbolizes all the hours of work and time that I have put into my FFA projects. Working on the degree has given me to the time to work with my peers, developing relationships with them that I will cherish.” Brandi is an Animal Science and Industry major at Kansas State University. She graduated from Pettisville in 2019.

Madeleine Wixom, a 2019 Pettisville High School graduate, is studying wildlife and fisheries science management at Hocking College. The daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom said, “My American Degree is meaningful to me because FFA taught me so many different skills. It is a fun organization where I was able to be myself and learn about the many passions I didn’t know I had. I wanted to completely close such an excellent chapter in my life by committing myself to achieve the American FFA Degree.”

Elizabeth Beck, the daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is a 2019 Pettisville High School graduate now in equine studies at Asbury University. “Receiving my American Degree feels like a great milestone I have finally hit,” she said. “It brings me satisfaction in the hard work and dedication I had throughout high school, but also gives me the drive to continue persevering in my career of training horses.”