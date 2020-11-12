The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred Oct. 19 at 9923 County Road 10 in Delta. Suspect(s) entered a house and stole the following items: a United black and stainless steel 14-foot trailer with duel axle and a bent rear passenger fender; a Pella 106.5-inch by 53.5-inch window; a Pella 71-inch by 53-inch double-hung window; two Pella 23.5-inch by 35.5-inch double-hung windows; a 12-amp Dewalt reciprocating saw; a Dewalt circular saw; a Dewalt compact miter saw stand; a Dewalt rotary hammer drill; a Dewalt 20-volt cordless oscillating tool; a Mateba oscillating tool; a Craftsman nail gun; a Stihl 10-inch bar chainsaw; a Craftsman tool closet; a Pella six-inch white front door; and a three-seat reclining leather sofa. Total value: $11,517.

If you have information concerning either of these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, call the 24-hour Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

Also remember to write down the description and license number of suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood – a tip police could be looking for if a crime occurs.