COVID-19 cases in Fulton County near 700

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County reported 97 new cases over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported 59 new cases on Monday and 38 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 841. There are no updates from the county on weekends.

The number of overall hospitalizations in Fulton County has increased to 55. There have been 18 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, with one added Monday and one Tuesday.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 507 females and 330 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 50.

Lucas County had 10,477 cases and 386 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 869 cases and 16 deaths, Williams County 633 cases and six deaths, and Henry County 717 cases and 18 deaths.

There have been 261,260 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 21,482 hospitalizations and 4,086 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,212 confirmed deaths statewide, with 335 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Swanton Sports Center will be closed following a positive COVID-19 from a league bowler. The individual was at the bowling alley on Nov. 4, according to a Swanton Sports Center Facebook post.

The Fulton County Health Department recommended a quarantine for staff present on Nov. 4. Without that staff the bowling alley will not be able to reopen until Nov. 19.

• Governor Mike DeWine was joined Monday by incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association to discuss the status of hospital capacity in Ohio as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge throughout the state.

There are currently over 2,500 hospitalizations statewide, up from 2,000 hospitalizations last Thursday.

“In Ohio, we are seeing an unprecedented spike in hospital utilization and it is impacting all areas of the state. While we are better prepared with personal protective equipment and physical capacity, what we are seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing,” said Vanderhoff. “If we don’t control the spread of this virus, we won’t be able to care for those who are acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care. We anticipate that this kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

A total of 386 hospitalizations was reported Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more dire for Ohio as hospitalizations have escalated 350 percent in the past 50 days to 2,533 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals today,” said Mike Abrams, president and CEO, Ohio Hospital Association, on Monday. “Our hospitals are capable of managing capacity needs, but we must stem the spread now. This steep climb creates a severe strain on our caregivers who are braving the front line of this pandemic. We can stop this spread, and we call on Ohioans to join hospitals and caregivers to take action now and do the right thing to slow the spread.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Governor DeWine worked with the Ohio Hospital Association to develop a comprehensive statewide public health system to ensure that all Ohioans have access to quality care during the pandemic. As part of this process, the state was divided into three healthcare zones. Leaders of each zone provided an update on hospital capacity in their regions.

Northern Ohio is Zone 1.

Of all hospitalizations in the state, more than 50 percent are in Zone 1, but there are currently enough hospital beds, personal protective equipment (PPE), medication, and ventilators. Total beds utilized and intensive care beds utilized in Zone 1 currently stands at 70 to 75 percent. This zone, however, is seeing many caregivers becoming ill with COVID-19. At the Cleveland Clinic alone, there are currently 300 caregivers out due to the coronavirus.

“It’s not because they’re catching COVID in the hospital. What we’re seeing is they’re catching it in the community,” said Robert Wyllie, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic. “What we’re asking everyone to do is double down. Now is the time to wear a mask and socially distance – if not to protect your family and friends, do it to protect the caregivers who protect COVID patients and other hospitalized patients.”

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-5.jpg