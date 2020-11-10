USDA to hold livestock webinar

The Extension Risk Management Education Program and U.S. Department of Agriculture will host a free one-hour webinar on Nov. 12 for agricultural producers and professionals focused on livestock risk management. The 2 p.m. webinar will provide information on livestock markets, price risk, and risk management options available through USDA.

“We strongly encourage farmers and ranchers to attend this webinar,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “The information that will be presented here will be invaluable to livestock producers who have an interest in the various risk management tools available to them through USDA.”

USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said the webinar is an effort to offer timely resources to cattle producers and others in the U.S.-fed beef supply chain so they can make informed business decisions.

Producers can register at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

Other speakers include Brad Lubben, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center; Shannon Neibergs, Washington State University and the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center; Elliott Dennis, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Brandon Willis, Ranchers Insurance (Utah) and former USDA Risk Management Agency administrator.

The webinar is a collaboration between USDA and the Extension Risk Management Education program, a USDA-funded program that provides regionally-based competitive grants for producer-focused educational projects. More information is available at extensionrme.org.

••••

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, USDA will host the first in a series of four evening webinars from 7-9 p.m. with guest speakers from three regional USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers, the CME Group, and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS).

These webinars are designed to assist cattle producers, feeders, and others in the U.S.-fed beef supply chain who want to better understand the reporting, delivery, and grading of feeder cattle, live cattle, and carcasses, particularly relating to CME live cattle futures. The webinars are free, but registration is required.