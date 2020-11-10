NwOESC meeting announced

Due to the state of emergency declared by Governor Mike DeWine, and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., with the Audit Committee meeting immediately following. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.

The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video, and face-to-face. Those interested in accessing the meeting can contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. Participants will need to provide their name and address.