Ohio voters approve 67% of school tax issues

Voters across Ohio approved 83 of 123 public school district tax issues during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election, according to unofficial results.

A substitute levy in Wauseon was approved while Pike-Delta-York voters turned down an income tax request.

Sixty-seven percent of the school tax issues on the ballot passed Tuesday, a slight decline from the 2019 November general election. Ohio voters approved 113 of 154 school tax issues in November 2019, a passage rate of 73%.

Fourteen of 39 new school tax issues were approved Tuesday, a passage rate of 36%. That is a decrease from the 2019 general election when 48% of new tax issues passed.

Voters approved 69 of 84 renewal school tax issues on Tuesday’s ballot, an 82% passage rate. That also is a decrease from the 2019 general election in which voters approved 95% of the renewal issues.

“OSBA congratulates those districts and communities that were successful Tuesday, especially with the added challenges of the pandemic,” Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue said. “Districts that were unsuccessful will need to continue to share their message with voters and explain how vital local funding is to their students and schools.”

Election results have not been officially certified by the Ohio secretary of state.