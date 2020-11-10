Arts council announces video contest

The Black Swamp Arts Council is inviting students in grades 2-12 in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties to enter the B4 MTV Student Music Video Contest. Students will select a popular song which was released before MTV debuted, and create an original music video for the song.

The winning prize package, to be awarded to one student in each of the following groups: Grades 2-4; Grades 5-8; Grades 9-12, includes tickets to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland, and video production equipment from the Shure Corporation and Advanced Systems Group.

Judges for the contest are Matthew Donahue, Department of Popular Culture – Bowling Green State University; Tammy Kinsey, Department of Theatre and Film – University of Toledo; Christopher Cwynar, Department of Communication Studies – Defiance College.

The deadline for entries is Monday, Nov. 30. More information and a registration form are available on the Black Swamp Arts Council Facebook page, or at www.blackswamparts.com.