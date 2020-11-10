Biden projected to win presidency

Four days after Election Day, all major news organizations projected former Vice President Joe Biden would be the 46th President of the United States of America, unseating incumbent Donald Trump. The Democrat called for unity in his victory speech Saturday night.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify,” said Biden “Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: the people.”

The race was called Saturday after it was decided Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania was too large to overcome.

The state’s electoral votes pushed him past the required 270. At press time, Biden had 290 electoral votes to 214 for Trump.

In the popular vote, Biden led Trump by about 4.5 million votes as of Sunday night. His total, which is now over 75 million, is the highest in any U.S. presidential election.

President Trump carried Ohio and Fulton County. Biden won in Lucas County.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American to be vice president.