All of Ohio now considered high incidence for COVID-19

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• New data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health revealed that all 88 counties in Ohio are now considered “high incidence” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There have been so many cases in the past two weeks that the risk of catching this virus in every county of this state is very real and very concerning,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Again, I ask everyone to recognize their personal responsibility in slowing the spread of this deadly disease. It’s up to every citizen in Ohio to choose to slow the spread by wearing masks, distancing, and making overall smart decisions.”

According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, 56 counties are currently rated as having a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3), up from 43 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July. As of today, 86 percent of Ohioans are living in a Red Level 3 county.

Fulton County stayed at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update.

The county met three of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita, emergency department visits and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Fulton County had a case rate of 344.2 per 100,000 from Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, an increase from the previous period. Putnam County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,157 per 100,000.

Lucas County stayed at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county had a case rate of 240 per 100,000.

Defiance and Henry are also Level 3 while Williams and Wood counties remained at Level 2.

“This virus is flaring up, and we have to push it down – the economy depends on it,” DeWine said on Thursday. “If the virus continues to aggressively spread, people will lose confidence in their ability to safely go to stores, restaurants, and other businesses. If we want to keep our economy moving, we must all live with this virus and we must all be more careful.”

DeWine stressed that the new record number of cases is not due to increased testing capacity in the state. Since September 24, the total number of tests in Ohio has increased by approximately 44 percent, but positive cases have increased 280 percent in the same time period. If a person is tested multiple times, they are only counted once.

• The increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Fulton County as the total number climbed from 611 on Nov. 1 to 776 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 83 confirmed active cases, 21 more than the previous Friday.

Among the 744 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 451 females and 289 males.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total now stands at 18, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 53.

Lucas County has had 10,059 cases and 386 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department.

On Friday, the health department released case counts for zip codes throughout the county over the last three week. The Swanton zip code had 20 confirmed cases over the three weeks, with the majority in the most recent week.

There were 250,268 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 20,497 hospitalizations and 4,013 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 331 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Fulton County Health Department released an updated count of cases by zip code, with Wauseon and Swanton having the most. Through Oct. 26, Wauseon had more than 35% of cases while Swanton had just under 30% of the cases. The next highest was Delta with about 12%.

• The most recent update to the State of Ohio’s travel advisory includes seven states. They are South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Idaho, Wyoming, Alabama, and Montana.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations.

The advisory is intended as guidance and not a mandate.

• Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will hold a food box distribution at the Swanton Public Library Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration and ID are required by Tuesday. Those interested can register online at toledofoodbank.org or call 419-242-5000 ext. 204.

It will be a drive-up, non-contact distribution. Food will be loaded into the trunks of vehicles.

