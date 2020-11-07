It’s in the bag

Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare went trick-or-treating, gathering candy and goodies while following COVID-19 safety standards for Halloween. Pictured are, from left, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Benjamin Norden of Napoleon), Rollie Bostater of Delta, Josephine Berteau of Bryan, Molly Rohda of Liberty Center, and Camila Zetter of Whitehouse.

Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare went trick-or-treating, gathering candy and goodies while following COVID-19 safety standards for Halloween. Pictured are, from left, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Benjamin Norden of Napoleon), Rollie Bostater of Delta, Josephine Berteau of Bryan, Molly Rohda of Liberty Center, and Camila Zetter of Whitehouse. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_2020-preschool-trick-treat.jpg Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare went trick-or-treating, gathering candy and goodies while following COVID-19 safety standards for Halloween. Pictured are, from left, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Benjamin Norden of Napoleon), Rollie Bostater of Delta, Josephine Berteau of Bryan, Molly Rohda of Liberty Center, and Camila Zetter of Whitehouse. Photo provided