East Chesterfield Christian Church in Lyons will hold a Soup, Sandwich and Pie Lunch on Sunday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m-1 p.m.

There is limited seating inside; face masks and social distancing are requested. Carryout is available; orders can be given at the front door and picked-up at the rear door. Free-will offering.

The church is located at 14901 County Road 14, at the corner of County Road RS. For more information, call 419-337-5683.