Food training course Nov. 18-19

The last scheduled 2020 ServSafe Manager Training and Certification course for those working in or planning to work in the food service industry will Nov. 18-19.

The training helps prevent food safety mistakes and will help food service staff identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety. ServSafe uses proven techniques and provides current food code rules including COVID requirements. ServSafe also brings the most up-to-date real-world food safety knowledge and makes the content easy to understand, retain, and apply.

The trainers will be Melissa J. Rupp, OSU Extension Educator and Extension Educator for Family and Consumer Sciences, and Cheryl Spires, northwest region program specialist for SNAP-Ed. Both are certified, ServSafe instructors, and proctors.

The maximum class is 10 due to COVID safe practices. The cost is $200; payment must be made to be fully registered. The cost includes the book, training materials, resources, lunch on the second day, snacks,and the exam. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from ServSafe and an Ohio Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.

Attendance on both days of training is mandatory to take the exam. Training will be held at the OSU Extension office at 8770 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon.

For more information, call 419-337-9210. A registration form can be downloaded at fulton.osu.edu, or register at go.osu.educ/FCServSafe2.

The next ServSafe training will be held Feb. 5-6.