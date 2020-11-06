NSCC faculty reaches 3-year agreement

Northwest State Community College and the Professional Association have officially reached a new three-year agreement.

The new agreement has been ratified by a vote from the professional staff and by the Board of Trustees. It provides, on average, a 2.3% annual wage increase to NSCC faculty over each of the next three years, and a total of 7% over the three-year agreement.

“We are very pleased that the faculty ratified a collective bargaining agreement for the professional staff at NSCC,” President Dr. Michael Thomson said. “This three-year agreement provides the professional staff with additional investments in salaries, benefits, and compensation. In these uncertain times, it is important to do everything possible to reduce uncertainty where possible.

Dr. Thompson thanked the negotiating teams, who worked through the issues over the last seven months. “COVID did not make that task easy, and the teams persisted until an agreement was reached,” he said.

Colin Doolittle, NSCC engineering faculty and Professional Association representative, said the new contract is “the result of mutual respect and teamwork,” noting that despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, both sides did what is best for the college.

Katy McKelvey, vice president of NSCC Human Resources and Leadership Development, echoed Doolittle’s sentiments. “Negotiations can sometimes be challenging, but this process showed how a positive work environment made that process much easier,” she said.