Discover NSCC Day scheduled

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will hold Discover NSCC Day on Saturday, Nov. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.

The event provides a way for everyone to explore how the college can help connect students to education, training, and, ultimately, access to career opportunities.

“Northwest State offers such a diverse set of degree and certificate programs, as well as a great Bachelor’s Bound transfer pathway,” said Terri Lavin, director of admissions. “At Discover NSCC Day, we will have helpful information for students of all ages.”

Discover NSCC Day is typically an in-person open house event, but due to recent county health data, and a surge of COVID-19 cases, NSCC has pivoted to provide the entire event as a live Zoom conference. Attendees will still receive all the information about becoming a NSCC student in this virtual environment. Those attendees will also be entered for an opportunity to win one of two $500 scholarships.

NSCC student services representatives from Advising, Admissions, Financial Aid, and more will be available to answer questions and share information, as well as the respective academic divisions. Discover NSCC Day is a free fully-virtual event, and is open to the public.

For more information, including the Zoom link and academic division videos, visit NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc or call 419-267-1320.