Lions Club, food market team for raffle

Due to COVID-19, the Wauseon Lions Club was unable to hold its annual spring cheese sale, so the club will team with the Brown Bag Market in Wauseon for a raffle to be held Dec. 1.

Market owners Kathie McClarren and Viola Coblenz will offer raffle prizes of gift certificates worth $250 – first place; and $100 – second and third places. The tickets can be purchased through any Wauseon Lions Club member; cost is $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.

Participants need not be present to win; winners will be contacted two to three days after the drawing.

A Lions Club representative said the club wanted to choose a unique local business to partner with, and considered the Brown Bag Market, 14707 County Road J, the ideal choice. The market, located across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds, specializes mainly in bulk foods but also has a full service counter of deli meats and Amish cheeses. Amish baked goods, such as cookies and pies, are delivered on Thursdays, and Amish canned goods are also available.

The cheese sale is usually among traditional programs the Wauseon Lions Club holds to benefit the community. They include spring and fall food drives with Chief supermarkets, and recently featured speaker Morgan McCullough of the Diabetes Service Center in Toledo, who spoke to club members about medical summer camps for children struggling with Type 1 diabetes, an auto-immune disorder. The club is hopeful the camps will operate traditionally next year so that a child from the local community can attend through a Wauseon Lions Club scholarship.

Brown Bag Market raffle tickets will be sold Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., at the market. Tickets are also available by contacting Carol Eddings at 419-270-2554.

The Wauseon Lions Club has served the community for more than 50 years. To learn more about the organization, visit Wauseonlionsclub.org.