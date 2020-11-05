NwOESC board members honored

Two members of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) board will receive the Ohio School Boards Association’s Veteran Board Member Award at the association’s 65th annual Capital Conference and Trade Show on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The recipients are: Brian Baker, who has served on the NwOESC board for 25 years and the Four County Career Center board for 14 years; and Ron Crawford, who has served on the NwOESC board for 17 years, the Northeastern Local School board for eight years, and the Four County Career Center board for six years.

The Veteran Board Member Award is given to school board members in recognition of 25 years of service. Of the nearly 3,500 board members in Ohio, only 33 will receive the honor in 2020.

”Northwest Ohio ESC so appreciates Mr. Baker and Mr. Crawford and the leadership, expertise, and dedication they bring to their board service,” NwOESC Superintendent Kerri Weir said. “They serve not for recognition, but solely to support and advance public education for students across northwest Ohio.”

In its 65th year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.