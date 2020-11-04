Fulton County voters approve local levies; Short wins commissioner race

All local issues from municipalities and townships were approved by Fulton County voters on Tuesday.

Voters in the City of Wauseon approved a renewal and decrease of a recreation levy. The original levy funded construction and operation of the city pool.

The issue was approved handily with 71% of the vote. Overall vote totals were 2,292-934, according to unofficial results.

The renewal includes a reduction of millage from 2.6 to 2.0 to reflect no further need of construction costs, and would benefit the operation of the city pool and parks and recreation services.

Village of Delta voters approved a levy renewal for parks and five charter amendments.

The five-year, 1-mill property tax renewal for recreation was approved with 60.3%, for a total of 884-581.

The charter amendments all passed with at least 68% of the vote. They concern council vacancies, residency requirements, and the correction of a typographical error.

Voters in the Village of Lyons renewed a five-year, 3-mill levy for current operating expenses. by a vote of 171-94. Metamora voted 179-93 to renew a five-year, 0.5-mill levy for recreation.

Both Royalton Township levies also were approved. An additional five-year, 1-mill levy for township cemeteries passed 453-333, and a five-year, 1.8-mill renewal levy for fire protection passed 612-183.

Voters in Chesterfield Township voted to renew both a five-year, 2-mill levy for roads and a five-year, 1-mil levy for fire and rescue. The roads levy was approved 336-151 and the fire and rescue levy passed 365-119.

In Amboy Township, residents easily approved renewal of a five-year, 1-mill levy for fire and rescue by a vote of 762-216.

In Clinton Township East precinct, voters approved Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at American Winery by a vote of 468-191.

Candidates

Republican Joe Short will return as a Fulton County Commissioner after defeating Becky Thatcher, a non-partisan candidate. He won win 14,357 votes to 7,028 for Thatcher, according to unofficial results.

Short served as a Fulton County Commissioner from 2007-11. Since 2018, he has acted as a German Township trustee.

Incumbent Republican Jon Rupp ran unopposed for the other seat.

Other county races were uncontested and won by Republicans.

Winning uncontested races were: Scott Haselman, prosecutor; Tracy Zuver, clerk of courts; Roy Miller, sheriff; Frank Onweller, engineer; Wendy S. Hardy, recorder, Char Lee, treasurer; and Rick Yoder, coroner.

Also, Michael J. Bumb ran uncontested for juvenile/probate judge.

In the State House, Republican Derek Merrin was reelected as a representative in District 47 and Republican Theresa Gavarone won the District 2 Senate seat.

