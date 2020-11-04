Mixed results for school issues

There were mixed results Tuesday for a pair of school tax issues in Fulton County. Wauseon Exempted Village Schools voters approved their tax levy, while Pike-Delta-York voters turned down a 1% income tax.

For Wauseon, the 3.87-mill substitute levy was approved 2,896-2,031 or 58.8%-41.2%.

The levy will be a continuing levy that eliminates the need for renewal every five years. The levy would generate the original levy’s annual amount of $835,000, but would allow for additional revenue generated by new local construction projects.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, the Wauseon Exempted Village School District would like to thank the community for its support of yesterday’s 3.87 mill levy,” said a release from Superintendent Troy Armstrong and Treasurer David R. Fleming. “It is this type of support that assists Wauseon Schools in maintaining an excellent educational environment for all students.”

On Nov. 16 the school district is paying off one of its three outstanding bonds.

“The passage of this levy, coupled with the consistent good stewardship on the part of the community, the Board of Education and the District, will continue moving our schools toward long term financial stability,” said the release.

Seven of eight precincts voted in favor of the levy with Clinton East being the lone exception. There, 53% voted against the levy.

The levy had over 60% support in all of the city precincts.

Failure of the levy would have meant a reduced force and a probable wage freeze, and could have put the school district on the Ohio Department of Education’s fiscal watch list.

Pike-Delta-York voters turned down the proposed 1% income tax by a vote of 2,272-1,684 or 57.4%-42.6%. The income tax was estimated to generate approximately $1.5 million annually.

Other than an odd 1-0 vote from Fulton Township, the Delta One precinct was the only one to vote in favor of the tax with a margin of 179-171. Sixty percent of Swancreek West voters voted against the tax, which was the highest amount.

“While the final outcome was not what the district was hoping for, the district is thankful for those that showed their support in Tuesday’s election,” said Pike-Delta-York Superintendent Ted Haselman. “It has been 9 years since the district placed a new levy on the ballot — 9 years far exceeds the typical request for Ohio school districts. As I have stated all along, the need for additional funding will not go away.

“District leadership will review the information and determine next steps.”

Wauseon voters approve levy, PDY tax fails