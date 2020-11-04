COVID-19 cases in Fulton County near 700

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County added 59 new cases over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported 43 new cases on Monday and 16 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 691. There are no updates from the county on weekends.

The number of overall hospitalizations in Fulton County has increased to 51. There have been 18 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, with one added Monday and one Tuesday.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 424 females and 263 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 51.

Lucas County had 9,197 cases and 383 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 667 cases and 14 deaths, Williams County 479 cases and four deaths, and Henry County 617 cases and 18 deaths.

There have been 226,138 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 18,433 hospitalizations and 3,924 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 5,049 confirmed deaths statewide, with 324 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The 2020 Fall Harvest Bazaar at Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The bazaar has been a tradition at the church, located at 215 N Fulton St, Wauseon, for over 50 years.

• The Sons of the American Legion breakfast in Wauseon has been canceled for Nov. 7 because of COVID.

