Courthouse News

Common Pleas Court

U.S. Bank National Association, Greenville, S.C., vs. Sheila McCabe, Wauseon, foreclosure.

American Express National Bank, Sandy, Utah, vs. Loree Wheeler, Swanton, other civil.

CND LLC, Wauseon, vs. Toledo Edison Co., Columbus, other civil.

S K Developments Inc., Napoleon, vs. Gregory Schultheis, Archbold, other civil.

Maria Saucedo, Wauseon, vs. IAC Wauseon LLC, Wauseon, worker’s compensation.

Amanda Sherry, no address, vs. Monica Vita, Toledo, Ohio, other civil.

Dale Silveous, Wauseon, vs. Shawna R. Silveous, Adrian, Mich., termination of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Daniel A. Pedro-Contreras, 34, Fayette, farm maternity, and Maribel Navez-Alvarado, 20, Fayette, part-time farm help.

Chase A. Reynolds, 22, Wauseon, industrial painter, and Courtney B. Roth, 25, Wauseon, e-commerce specialist.

Charles E. Wandtke Jr., 47, Delta, heavy machine operator, and Jennifer S. Barrett, 49, Delta, employee payroll advisor.

Jacob M. Holland, 32, Delta, farmer, and Kayla M. Miller, 28, Delta, 4-H Extension educator.

Matthew Michael Kapraun, 29, Archbold, chiropractor, and Brittany M. Menchaca, 36, Archbold, LMT.

Isaac J. Schaffner, 26, Wauseon, building maintenance, and Allison M. Cuff, 25, Fayette, parts distribution.

Mark A. Estel, 31, Wauseon, iron worker, and Kasey M. Riegsecker, 28, Wauseon, student.

Daniel J. Tijerina Davis, 27, Wauseon, construction, and Aimeth G. Rosillo Bobadilla, 25, Wauseon, phlebotomist.

Aaron W. King, 25, Pettisville, excavation, and Jordyn M. Pursel, 24, Archbold, factory worker.

Aaron K. Stickley, 44, Wauseon, mechanic, Annie J. Smith, 37, Wauseon, general labor.

Real Estate Transfers

Christopher L. Sominski to Olivia Apple James and Kevin M. Pierson, 202 W. Main St., Metamora, $52,000.

Michael A. Stadler to Rodger M. Benadom, 3805 Birdsong Lane, Swanton, $206,531.

Joseph M. Davis to McKenna R. Belford, 443 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $124,900.

Angela R. Overly to Karen L. Cheezan, 605 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $125,000.

Michael F. Johnson to Rachel L. Tincher, 1088 County Road C, Swanton, $183,000.

Salvador and Lorena Gonzalez to Jose M. Sr. and Patricia Blanco, 206 College St., Fayette, $30,000.

James E. Beck to Archland LLC, 302 Ditto St., Archbold, $15,000.

Garnet A. Dennis to Graeme C. Short, 10037 County Road 19, Wauseon, $72,500.

Nicholas J. and Ashley R. Kessler, trustees, to Juan J. Villarreal and Carrie L. Arnold, 1205 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $40,000.

Craig M. and Lori L. Manz to Eric W. and Stacy L. Hutchinson, 720 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $160,000.

Teresa L. Williams, trustee, to Jamie Lee McFarland, 8157 County Road H, Delta, $168,000.

Marvin R. and Sharon K. Lantz to Sam and Nicole Narath, 22781 Monroe St., Archbold, $33,000.

Sheri Blosser to Sharon Reddington, 304 N. Lincoln St., Archbold, $127,000.

Eric and Crystal Coopman to Blake T. and Brianna Bost, 729 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon, $180,000.

Blake Bost to Morgan J. Korakas, 642 E. Elm St., Wauseon, $154,000.

Craig A. Hiltz Jr. to Richard Taylor and Marissa Mendoza, 9984 State Hwy. 64, Swanton, $114,900.

Murl L. and Cheryl C. Wittscheck to Anthony W. and Madeline R. Doble, County Road 6, Delta, $73,000.

Eric Beck to Matthew W. Foster, 6297 County Road 18, Wauseon, $160,000.

Christopher B. Pickering, trustee, to Dawn Hahn, 101 Blue Streak Drive, Archbold, $156,000.

Dawn M. Hahn to Mary K. Dick, 100 Fairfield Drive, Swanton, $181,000.

Joan B. Meister to Joan B. Meister, 7743 County Road 2, Swanton, $137,800.

Andrew B. and Haley O. Borchherdt to Crystal M. Patton, 104 Willow Way, Archbold, $210,000.

Roth Family Farms LLC to Elliott T. Bingham, County Road K and County Road 16, Wauseon, $450,000.

Kathleen K. Extine to Samuel E. and Angela T. Borck, 101 Orchard View Drive, Swanton, $62,500.

Gladys M. Borton to Sandburr Ridge Farm LLC, County Road 16, Wauseon, $400,000.

Robert L. and Deborah A. Nafziger to Craig M. and Lori L. Manz, 12180 County Road J, Wauseon, $20,000.