Swanton Council approves Brookside parking

Swanton Village Council approved parking regulations for Brookside Drive Oct. 26 and heard about potential EMS changes.

Council approved the third reading of an ordinance regulating parking on Brookside Drive between Crestwood Drive and Hallett Avenue, with a slight tweak.

The ordinance would prohibit parking at all times on the north side of Brookside Drive between Hallett Avenue and Crestwood Drive. Parking would be prohibited on the south side of Brookside Drive Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but allowed otherwise.

The original ordinance prohibited parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Council received a letter from a concerned resident questioning the safety for school traffic and pedestrians if the change is made.

Also at its meeting, Mayor Neil Toeppe updated Council about potential changes to Emergency Medical Services in Fulton County.

Wauseon and Clinton Township are among those in the Fulton County who are considering their own EMS district instead of going through the current countywide system. If they withdraw other parts of the county would also need to set up their own district.

Toeppe said village officials are among those exploring an eastern Fulton County district. It could include Fulton and Swancreek townships, and even other communities in the eastern half of the county.

“There are a lot of moving parts and not a lot of time,” Toeppe said. So we need to get moving on this quickly.”

At the beginning of the Council meeting, a ceremonial swearing in was held for new Councilman Tony Stuart. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Paul Dzyak, who died in September.

Council also approved: an agreement for the Fulton County Senior Center to continue having a satellite site at the Community Center on Chestnut Street; Councilwoman Dianne Westhoven as a Planning Commission member; an emergency ordinance establishing the village employee compensation schedule for 2021; an emergency ordinance authorizing the village to enter an agreement with Shoaf Consulting for engineering services for member softening improvements at the water treatment plant; and the disposal of surplus village property.

Live Streaming

The Committee of the Whole held discussions, including one on the possibility of live streaming future meetings.

Council members Mike Rochelle and Craig Rose voiced concerned about litigation that could possibly result. Council members David Pilliod and Kathy Kreuz both said they had no problem trying it.

“I’m not saying no, I’m saying no to the way it is now,” said Rose.

In the end it was decided to set aside a special time for Council to discuss the details of live streaming meetings.

Reports

• Mayor Toeppe reported that the Monster Mash event held by small businesses downtown on Oct. 24 was a success. “It was great to see all of the activity on Main Street.”

• Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle said progress is now being made on replacing Beard Pavilion in Memorial Park, following an “insurance nightmare.” The hope is to have the project bid out this year with construction in early 2021.

The pavilion was destroyed by a fallen tree.

Mayor gives EMS update

