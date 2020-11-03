Virtual career fair Nov. 5

JobsOhio’s northwest Ohio network partner, The Regional Growth Partnership, will host OH•Zone, a virtual career fair, on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The goal is to help Ohioans, especially those impacted by COVID-19, find employment while helping regional employers build a qualified workforce.

“The virtual career fair will help to connect with prospective employees and meet the workforce needs of local companies and industries,” said Jeff Sprague, regional JobsOhio talent manager for northwest Ohio.

The fully virtual online event will feature over a dozen regional Ohio companies that are hiring for open positions. Participating employers from throughout the 17-county region will have virtual booths featuring their open positions at varying experience levels.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event early, upload their resume and qualifications, explore companies and open positions, and sign up to receive alerts and reminders leading up to and throughout the event.

Register online at www.ohio.mgsgov.com/nwvcf/.

For questions or assistance, call 419-337-9215 or 419-337-9270.