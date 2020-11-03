SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 22

9:32 a.m., 5791 County Road G, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:56 a.m., County Road D at County Road 20, German Twp., injury accident.

10:27 a.m., 3600 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:46 a.m., 7137 County Road E, York Twp., domestic violence.

2:19 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

3:39 p.m., 5521 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

4:23 p.m., 12678 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:07 p.m., 1734 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:31 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:22 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

8:21 p.m., County Road L at County Road 12, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

11 p.m., 315 W. Main St., Metamora, investigate complaint.

Friday, Oct. 23

12:24 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

1:46 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, accident with property damage.

9:24 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, vandalism.

12:09 p.m., 7227 County Road D, York Twp., investigate complaint.

2:30 p.m., 12007 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

2:30 p.m., 10171 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., burglary.

2:34 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, assist public.

2:46 p.m., 9958 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:36 p.m., 17919 County Road B, Clinton Twp., Rupp Seed, larceny.

5:20 p.m., 2067 Simon Ave., Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

7:02 p.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road H, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:30 p.m., 6060 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:19 p.m., 5521 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:15 p.m., 3214 Circle Drive Suite B, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:58 p.m., County Road J at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:15 p.m., 3214 Circle Drive Suite B, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

Saturday, Oct. 24

2:26 a.m., County Road 26 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:45 a.m., 5741 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

11:01 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #69, Fulton Twp., larceny.

11:52 a.m., 450 W. Main St. #39, Delta, civil matter.

4:47 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, 911 hang-up.

4:57 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

5:47 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

9:41 p.m., 24597 County Road B, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Oct. 25

12:26 a.m., County Road E at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

10:04 a.m., 23524 County Road E, German Twp., check on welfare.

2:06 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., civil matter.

5:54 p.m., County Road T at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

8:42 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., domestic violence.

Monday, Oct. 26

7:33 a.m., County Road AC at State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

9:51 a.m., 5810 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:47 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

11:07 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

12:15 p.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:51 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, miscellaneous assist.

2:41 p.m., 4126 County Road H, Fulton Twp., burglary.

3:16 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #79, Fulton Twp., harassment.

5:25 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Suite D, Wauseon, civil process.

5:30 p.m., 8989 County Road E, York Twp., civil matter.

7:56 p.m., 5521 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:09 p.m., 400 Monroe St., Delta, domestic violence.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

1:39 a.m., 14182 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:49 a.m., 8777 County Road E, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:22 a.m., 1533 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

8:31 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #25, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:53 a.m., 105 N. Adrian St., Lyons, U.S. Post Office, investigate complaint.

10:29 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:17 a.m., 6358 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

1:51 p.m., 8871 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., Pahl’s Ready Mix Concrete, suspicious person.

3:24 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:41 p.m., 3957 County Road L, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:45 p.m., 26921 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

5:12 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

5:46 p.m., 4549 County Road E #16, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:11 p.m., 2495 County Road K, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:10 p.m., 20034 U.S. 20A, German Twp., keep the peace.

9:37 p.m., Adrian Street at Oakview Drive, Delta, suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

5:40 a.m., 22394 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:23 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road A, German Twp., animal call.

9:09 a.m., County Road C at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

10:08 a.m., 720 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

11:17 a.m., 10601 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., rest stop, disabled vehicle

11:22 a.m., 7150 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., miscellaneous assist.

12:20 p.m., 3244 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:04 p.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, suspicious person.

4:06 p.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

6:49 p.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

7:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:27 p.m., 5350 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., animal call.

8:48 p.m., 10200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

8:56 p.m., 210 S. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

Thursday, Oct. 29

6:41 a.m., County Road D at State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.