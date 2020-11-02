Roundabout completion date pushed back

An area road project is taking a little longer to complete than first anticipated.

The construction of two roundabouts on U.S. 20A in Swanton Township was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of October. The scheduled completion date is now mid-November.

U.S. 20A is closed between Airport Highway and Eber Road for the construction of roundabouts at its intersections with State Route 295 and Whitehouse Spencer Road.

Also, State Route 295 at U.S. 20A is closed through Friday. Air Cargo Parkway at U.S. 20A will experience lane restriction following intersection improvements until the completion of the State Route 295 roundabout.