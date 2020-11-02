Fulton Co. case increase continues, but slows

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The increase in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County slowed a bit as the total number climbed from 557 on Oct. 25 to 611 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 62 confirmed active cases, the same number as the previous Friday.

Among the 611 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 387 females and 220 males.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total now stands at 16, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 47.

Lucas County has had 9,003 cases and 382 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. The Swanton zip code in Lucas County was in the lowest range of cases, with somewhere between 1-114.

There were 219,000 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 19,220 hospitalizations and 3,876 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,990 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 313 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County stayed at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met two of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Fulton County had a case rate of 261.1 per 100,000 from Oct. 14-27, down about 1 from the previous period. Putnam County was the highest in Ohio, with 915.5 per 100,000.

Lucas County stayed at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The county had a case rate of 159.4 per 100,000.

Defiance moved up to Level 3 while Henry, Williams, and Wood counties remained at Level 2.

There are now 43 counties at Red Level 3, up from 38 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July. As of today, 78 percent of Ohioans are living in a Level 3 county. Less than 1 percent of Ohioans live in a Yellow Level 1 county.

“Despite the grim data that we see today, I am confident that we can slow down this invader,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The decisions Ohioans make each day will determine the outcome of this battle. We must mask more, keep distance more, and simply be more careful. We can control our destiny.”

• DeWine also called on community leaders in each county to immediately form a local COVID Defense Team consisting of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders, and other local leaders.

Each COVID Defense Team will be responsible for assessing COVID-19 spread in their communities, taking inventory of the assets in the community, and focusing on what steps are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus among their citizens.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg

County deaths increase to 16