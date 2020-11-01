NSCC board honors graduates

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session Friday, Oct. 23.

The board recognized Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) Leadership Academy graduates Dr. Dan Burklo and Cassie Rickenberg. Both graduated as fellows of the first Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success. Burklo and Rickenberg were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated Oct. 2 as part of the academy, organized by the OACC.

It is the first of its kind in the nation to gather mid-level administrators, faculty, and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas, and immersion in how to promote student success.

“The fellows learned how to more effectively lead the many changes underway at our colleges –transformational changes – to improve student success,” said Laura Rittner, executive director of the OACC’s Success Center for Ohio Community Colleges. “We brought together people who have different roles at colleges so they could have a deeper understanding of how college leaders can work together to usher in these student success models.”

Following an executive session, the board received a presentation from Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation, outlining the work her office has put in raising needed funds for student scholarships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilcox noted that their major fundraising event –the Green Carpet –was canceled due to COVID, but they created activities to raise awareness and funds via social media and online giving to ensure student scholarship funds were consistent with previous years.

In other action, the board approved: the promotions of Tracy Deblin to Manager-Accounting, Ashlynn Cox to Accountant-Grants, and Kelly Mattin to Associate-Student Accounts Receivable; the 2020-21 revised budget; miscellaneous employment contracts.