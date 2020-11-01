Posted on by

DMS Veteran’s Day activities change


Delta Middle School’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, to be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be different from years past.

The usual celebration breakfast will be a drive-thru event. Each veteran should call the school to RSVP by Nov. 4. Veterans can order a meal for themselves and a family member. Breakfast can be picked-up at the school’s front doors between 8:15-9 a.m.

At that time, a Student Government member will bring the ordered breakfast and coffee to the veteran’s car, and present a gift bag and directions to live-stream the school’s Veteran’s Day assembly.

To RSVP or for more information, call 419-822-9118.