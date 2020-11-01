DMS Veteran’s Day activities change

Delta Middle School’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration, to be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be different from years past.

The usual celebration breakfast will be a drive-thru event. Each veteran should call the school to RSVP by Nov. 4. Veterans can order a meal for themselves and a family member. Breakfast can be picked-up at the school’s front doors between 8:15-9 a.m.

At that time, a Student Government member will bring the ordered breakfast and coffee to the veteran’s car, and present a gift bag and directions to live-stream the school’s Veteran’s Day assembly.

To RSVP or for more information, call 419-822-9118.