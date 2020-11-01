Lifelong learning sessions slated

The Northwest State Community College Center for Lifelong Learning in Archbold is holding a reservation-only “Meet and Greet” for its Lifelong Learning Center on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Coordinator Debbie Wikstrom will hold face-to-face sessions will be held 9-11 a.m and 1-3 p.m. in George Voinovich Auditorium in Building E-42. Two Zoom sessions will be held simultaneously.

Registration is required for each time and slot and will consist of only 30 people at each face-to-face session. Zoom sessions are unlimited but you must have a reliable email address, Internet connection or smartphone.

Participants must RSVP by Monday, Nov. 2 at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.eduor or by calling 419-944-6195. Make certain to specify preference of face-to-face in the morning or afternoon sessions or the Zoom sessions.

COVID-19 protocols are required which includes face coverings and social distancing practices.

The Center for Lifelong Learning offers non-credit programming that is designed especially for those who are at least 50 years of age and/or retired.