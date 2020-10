Bob and Carol Cain proudly announce their 45th wedding anniversary.

Bob Cain married Carol Mann on Oct. 25, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Jim Fox officiating.

The couple has been blessed with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and three grandchildren: Jill and Andy Welch, and their children, Josilyn and Bryson; and Ann and Nick Lee, and their daughter, Madison.

The Cains live north of Delta.