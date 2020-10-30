Sheriff’s deputy awarded for life-saving feat

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Eisel, center, was presented the Life Saving Award on Monday by Sheriff Roy Miller, left, for his role in saving the life of county resident Pete Dominique, right, who had collapsed and wasn’t breathing. Eisel used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive Dominique with four shocks after responding to a 9-1-1 call placed from the home on Aug. 6 just before 10 p.m. The caller performed CPR on Dominique until Eisel arrived. The deputy was assisted by Delta, Wauseon, Swanton, and Metamora EMS.

