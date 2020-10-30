FFA officers introduced

The Four County Career Center FFA chapter in Archbold includes over 130 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2020-21 Four County Career Center FFA chapter include – front, from left – Kolby Stark, Edgerton, president; Luke Pahl, Ayersville, vice president; Natalee Rose, Archbold, secretary; Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville, treasurer – back, from left – Adelei Wachtman, Fairview, chaplain; Ashley Creps of Delta, sentinel; Alexis Miller-Gutierrez, Archbold, reporter; Mason Herman, Edgerton, student advisor. Advisors include Jason Elston, Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Florence Luzny, Floral Design; Eric Hite, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies; Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics; Larry Soles, Powersports; and Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant.

