COVID-19 cases in Fulton County eclipse 500

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now considered high incidence counties, as defined by the federal government. This means that the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks.

Fulton County had 292 cases per 100,000 during that time, 20th in the state. Putnam County was highest at 868.3 cases per 100,000.

The only counties under 100 were Belmont, Hocking, Harrison, Ashtabula, Huron, and Meigs.

DeWine also announced that the number of patients treated in intensive care units at hospitals throughout the state is at the highest rate since the beginning of the crisis.

He said that, based on the indicators, the state has not reached the peak of hospitalizations, and the ICU utilization has doubled since the beginning of October. The governor explained that most of Ohio’s cases are a result of community spread.

“As the virus spreads in the community from gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing, it directly impacts our ability to keep our schools open, to protect our vulnerable elderly in nursing homes, and to keep our hospitals from being over-run and exceeding capacity,” said DeWine.

He reminded Ohioans of the fundamental ways to stop the spread of the virus, such as masks, hand washing, and keeping distance, and also asked Ohio businesses to allow employees to work from home, when possible; to remind employees of the ways they can stop the spread of the virus; and require customers to wear masks.

• Fulton County added 38 new cases over Monday and Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported 26 new cases on Monday and 12 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 583. There are no updates from the county on weekends.

As of Sept. 28, there had been 259 cases. On Aug. 28, there had been 180.

The number of overall hospitalizations in Fulton County has increased to 44. There have been 15 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 368 females and 210 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 51.

Lucas County had 8,568 cases and 374 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 514 cases and 13 deaths, Williams County 374 cases and four deaths, and Henry County 535 cases and 17 deaths.

There have been 202,740 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 18,433 hospitalizations and 3,771 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,927 confirmed deaths statewide, with 312 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Closures were announced for two area restaurants due to coronavirus.

Ickey’s in Archbold announced on Facebook that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and that they would not reopen until Friday. Contract tracing was done and close contacts were tested, the post continued. A deep cleaning was also planned.

Mail Pouch Saloon in Swanton was closed Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, a cleaning and disinfecting was done by a third party, with plans to reopen the restaurant on Wednesday, according to a Mail Pouch Facebook post.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-10.jpg