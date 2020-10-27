Carroll named new Evergreen treasurer

Evergreen Local Schools announced Brian Carroll will begin as the new district treasurer Jan. 1.

Carroll will be taking the reins from Denise Leu upon her retirement Dec. 31. This year marks Leu’s 15th year serving as the district’s treasurer.

“Evergreen is a great school district that focuses on its students while valuing its staff and community, which I find most important,” said Carroll. “I am looking forward to being a part of this fiscally-responsible organization,”

“Mrs. Leu will be greatly missed, and I believe Mr. Carroll will fit in seamlessly with our administrators and staff,” said Nora Kiefer, Evergreen Board of Education president. “Community and family are very important to him, and he has already taken time to get to know our area. The weekend before his interview, Brian and his young family drove around our district and visited Vikings Pizza for dinner. His references all stated that he is fully capable of being a treasurer, and we feel Brian is the best candidate to be our Evergreen treasurer and newest member of our Viking family.”

Carroll is currently the assistant treasurer for Perrysburg schools. He began his career as a business teacher at Penta Career Center. He spent four years in the classroom while he obtained both his master’s degree and treasurer’s license.

He worked for a short period of time at the Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NWOCA) in Archbold before transitioning to his current position at Perrysburg schools, where he is responsible for overseeing payroll, building and permanent improvement accounts, auxiliary schools, credit card compliance, and assisting with five-year forecasts, among other duties.

He is an alumnus of Anthony Wayne High School and Bowling Green State University.

Carroll resides in Whitehouse with his wife, Mariah, and their two children. He and his wife also own Generals Ice Cream in Whitehouse.

Outside of work, Carroll can be found cheering on OSU football, enjoying the outdoors, and spending as much time as possible with his family.

“Mrs. Leu is leaving pretty big shoes to fill, and we believe Mr. Carroll will continue to treat Evergreen with the same proactive approach and dedication as Mrs. Leu has over her tenure,” said Eric Smola, superintendent.

As Leu prepares to finish out the fiscal year at Evergreen and embark upon her retirement, she already knows she will miss her co-workers the most. “I have had the opportunity to get to know and work with some really great people at Evergreen, throughout the community, and within my network of fellow treasurers,” she explained. Leu is looking forward to having COVID-19 eliminated so she can spend her additional free time traveling with her husband and attending more of their grandchildren’s school and athletic events.

Brian Carroll, right, will replace Denise Leu as treasurer of Evergreen Local Schools. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Evg-Treasurer.jpeg Brian Carroll, right, will replace Denise Leu as treasurer of Evergreen Local Schools. Photo provided