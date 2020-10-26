Vice President campaigns in Swanton Twp.

A month after President Donald Trump was there, Vice President Mike Pence was at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton Township to make the case for four more years of their administration.

“We’re gonna reelect President Donald Trump for four more years,” Pence said Friday at Grand Aire.

He added that Trump said over the next four years they have a lot of work to do.

“Right out of the gate , we’re gonna distribute the vaccine and defeat the China virus once and for all,” said Pence. “We’re gonna maintain America’s unrivaled military might and ensure peace through strength. We’re gonna make Ohio and America into the manufacturing superpower of the world and end our reliance on China.”

Since his visit to the Swanton area, multiple members of Pence’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president, along with his wife, Karen, tested negative on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Pence spoke often Friday of Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s amazing to think in the midst of a global pandemic, Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $4 trillion,” Pence said. Biden has said he will raise taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.

“Every single day, Ohioans are bearing the brunt of President Trump’s failures and broken promises. Ohio’s manufacturing sector has been hit hard, and working families have been uprooted from the communities they love,” Biden said Saturday in a statement. “Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in five Ohio small businesses have shuttered, more than 410,000 Ohioans remain out of work, and over 5,000 have lost their lives to COVID-19.”

During his rally in Swanton Township, Pence also focused on key issues of the campaign including the economy, touting the administration’s jobs record.

“With Ohio leading the way, we’re going to make Ohio and America stronger than ever before. We’re going to make Ohio and America more prosperous than ever before. We’re going to make Ohio and America more united than ever before… and with God’s help, we will make American great again, again.”

