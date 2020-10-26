Fulton County COVID deaths now up to 14

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Eight additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total now stands at 14, according to the Ohio Department of Health, with nine at long-term care facilities.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 41.

Fulton County saw another relatively large weekly increase in COVID-19 cases as the total number climbed from 472 on Oct. 18 to 557 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 62 confirmed active cases, down from 74 the previous Friday.

Among the 545 cases the county health department reported through Friday, there were 348 females and 194 males.

Lucas County has had 7,854 cases and 373 deaths, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. The Swanton zip code in Lucas County was in the lowest range of cases, with somewhere between 1-106.

There were 198,115 cases overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 18,095 hospitalizations and 3,714 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 4,896 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 310 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County stayed at Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory update on Thursday.

The county met two of the seven indicators. The indicators met were new cases per capita and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Fulton County had a case rate of 263.5 per 100,000 from Oct. 7-20, up from 189 previously. Putnam County was the highest in Ohio, with 549.3 per 100,000.

Lucas County stayed at Red Alert Level 3 with the Thursday update. The four indicators met were new cases per capita, new cases increase, outpatient visits, and the proportion of cases not in congregate settings.

Lucas County had a rate of 113 per 100,000.

Henry, Williams, Defiance, and Wood counties remained at Level 2.

The data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health found that 38 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread.

Now, 92.8 percent of Ohioans are living in a county that is Red Level 3 and/or high incidence.

“For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their lives or their families and that they would react when the situation got really serious – I say to them that the time is now. Now is the time to take this seriously,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We need you. We need you to be fully engaged in this battle. The virus is spreading fast and has penetrated deeply into virtually every county in the state. We all must fight back.”

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-9.jpg