Two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites have been announced in Northwest Ohio for this week.

On Sunday, testing will be offered at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The address is 7060 W. Sylvania Road.

On Monday, testing will be offered at Carter Park, 401 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green, from 1-7 p.m.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations.