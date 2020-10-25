NwOESC meeting limited

Due to the state of emergency declared by Governor Mike DeWine, and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting in Archbold on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.

The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video, and face-to-face. If you are interested in accessing the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to provide your name and address.