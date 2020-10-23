NSCC nursing accreditation continued

Northwest State Community College nursing programs have been formally granted continuing accreditation through spring 2028 by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The decision comes from the ACEN Board of Commissioners meeting in September 2020. Institutions receiving this accreditation “have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality,” according to ACEN. “Accreditation is required by many nursing programs for admissions to undergraduate and graduate programs, and also by some state regulatory agencies, and assists employers seeking graduates who are competent practitioners.”

ACEN is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a specialized accrediting agency for nursing education programs located in the United States and its territories.

“ACEN accreditation is a rigorous, voluntary, peer-view process. Renewal of our accreditation indicates Northwest State’s AAS (registered) nursing program has met the highest standards in nursing education and can be trusted to deliver quality education,” said Dr. Kathy Keister, NSCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “This achievement could not have been accomplished without our stellar nursing faculty and the support of Dr. Thomson and the NSCC campus community.”

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added, “We are so proud of our 35-year record serving northwest Ohio with nurses. Our nurses and other healthcare professions are crucial to providing northwest Ohio families with high quality medical care. Local community hospitals rely on our programs, especially nursing, to fulfill their missions of providing world class healthcare in our rural area.”

Additional information on Northwest State Community College nursing programs is available at NorthwestState.edu.

Photo provided