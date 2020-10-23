The Four County Career Center Board of Education in Archbold approved the following items during a meeting held Oct. 15:

• Financial statements and investments for September 2020

• An appropriation modification

• A transfer from the general fund

• Ratification of the insurance rates set by the Northern Buckeye Health Plan for the 2021 calendar year

• UBS Financial Services, Inc. for investment advisory and related services

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved:

• Certified and classified substitutes as presented

• A probationary contract to Marianne Lemons for the “Academic and Vocational Secretary” position, effective Sept. 29, 2020.

• Adult education instructors as presented

• Donations to the Drug Free Club from Automatic Feed Company, Sauder Woodworking, Leaders Family Farm, and Mahnke’s Orchard; to the FCCC Food Service/Chef Training Program from the Fulton County Pork Producers

The Finance Committee of the FCCC board will meet Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m., at 22900 State Hwy. 34, Archbold.