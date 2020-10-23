Pettisville FFA members enter soil competition

This year, the Pettisville Ag Department and FFA had 29 students compete in the local soil judging Career Development Event hosted by the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Fourteen FFA members competed on the urban team, with the top three scores counted for the team score. The team of Carson Bennett, Colton Woods, and Mina Wesche placed second in the county.

Fifteen FFA members competed on the rural team, and the top three scores counted towards the team. The team of Jaret Beck, Leah Beck, and Luke VanDenBerghe placed fourth in the county.

The soil judging competition is one of the highlights of FFA’s year, with 29 members competing. There are several different components in the competition, including a written test and soil identification in three different soil pits. Students enter a four-foot pit, where they must determine the type of soil structure, the water table, and the soil texture of the surrounding area. They then fill out a paper with the best management practices for that area.

Twelve members will compete in the State Soils Virtual CDE (Career Development Event) in mid October.