One person dead, one injured following Gorham Twp. crash

One motorcyclist died, another was injured, following an accident Thursday evening in Gorham Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2008 Harley-Davidson driven by Michael Vanbarg, 69, of McClure, Ohio, and a 2007 Honda driven by Robert Adlington, 68, of Toledo, were traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 near milepost 6 at approximately 7:23 p.m. when both traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Both drivers were ejected from their vehicles.

Adlington was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he died from his injuries.

Vanbarg was transported to the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Neither driver wore a helmet, and alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette-Gorham Fire Department, and Life Flight.