Upcoming county events

NSCC board meeting

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Friday, Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m., in Room C200.

Due to COVID-19 safety standards guests will not be admitted. The meeting will be streamed live at youtu.be/GBpvht9CnuM.

Breakfast buffet

American Legion Post #265, in Wauseon will hold a Sons of the American Legion Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30-11 a.m., at 1105 N. Shoop Ave.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, and eggs to order. A buffet will feature scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and toast. Beverages include coffee, milk, and orange juice.

The cost is $9 for adults; $8 for senior citizens; $7 for veterans; $6 for ages 8-12; under eight free with paid adult.

Dedication ceremony

A dedication ceremony for a new flag pole and new grounds dedicated to veterans who lost their lives for our country will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., at the south end of Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Church presentation

Robert Rogers will present the message “Happy Endings, New Beginning,” Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Rogers will challenge audience members to live a life of no regrets, a message that resonates with men, women, and children, and inspires people to draw closer to God.