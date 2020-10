Vice President Mike Pence will be campaigning in the Swanton area on Friday.

He will be at the Grand Aire building at Toledo Express Airport for a Make American Great Again Victory Rally at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Pence will be joined by State Representative Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone.

More information is available at www.donaldjtrump.com/events with the venue listed as Grande Air.