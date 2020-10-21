COVID-19 cases in Fulton County eclipse 500

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case count has eclipsed 500, reaching 505 on Tuesday, according to data from the Fulton County Health Department.

Fulton County added 54 new cases over Monday and Tuesday. The Fulton County Health Department reported 38 new cases on Monday and 16 new cases on Tuesday. There are no updates from the county on weekends.

The number of hospitalizations in Fulton County has increased from 34-39 in the last week. There have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Among the cases through Tuesday there were 322 females and 183 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 51.

Lucas County had 8,065 cases and 372 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 444 cases and 13 deaths, Williams County 319 cases and four deaths, and Henry County 453 cases and 17 deaths.

There have been 185,639 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 17,388 hospitalizations and 3,597 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old. The median age is 41.

There are 4,775 confirmed deaths statewide, with 308 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Ohio saw record-breaking hospitalizations this week, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

Hospitals across Ohio are currently treating 1,221 COVID-19 patients which is the most hospitalized patients at one time since the start of the pandemic. A total of 216 of these hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours which is the highest number of hospitalizations reported in a single day and more than 50 hospitalizations more than the previous high in mid-July.

Ohio is also recording an increase in ICU admissions and ventilator utilization.

“So far, Ohio’s hospitals still have adequate remaining capacity to care for everyone who is sick, but our hospitalizations are already breaking records, and we are not seeing any signs of Ohio’s case numbers slowing down,” said DeWine. “If we don’t buckle down, wear our masks, and take care of each other, I am very concerned that our hospitals will begin to fill up. We pushed this virus down before, and it’s up to all of us to do it again.”

Ohio also reported 2,015 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. Sixty-nine of Ohio’s 88 counties have a high incidence of COVID-19 spread, meaning their rate of cases is more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks.

• Dividend checks from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation will be mailed to employers beginning this week. The dividend amount totals approximately $1.3 billion.

The money is being given back to employers in response to DeWine’s request in August that the Ohio BWC Board of Directors approve a second dividend to provide financial support for public and private employers impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

These checks will be mailed to employers throughout the end of October.

A wide-ranging program to address the needs of struggling Ohioans, including funding for rent, mortgages, and water and sewer utility bills, as well as funding for small businesses and nonprofits, is expected to be announced in the near future.

• Ohio’s new long-term care facility dashboard is now available at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The new dashboard outlines visitation information at nursing facilities across the state.

• The Ohio Department of Health will now track negative, inconclusive, and invalid COVID-19 test results in addition to positive results. Previously, labs were reporting positive COVID-19 results at the individual level and as an aggregate count for all other test results.

“Adding these categories will allow us to gather additional data for a more complete picture of how COVID is spreading in our communities,” said DeWine. This will also allow us to provide positivity data by county in the coming weeks.”

