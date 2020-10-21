Stuart appointed to Swanton Village Council

Swanton Village Council at a special meeting Thursday appointed Tony Stuart to the vacant Council seat. Stuart is the owner of Friends for Life Residential Care.

Stuart fills the unexpired term of Paul Dzyak, who passed away in September. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Others who showed interest in the position included Mikey Disbrow, Deacon Dzierzawski, Dan Peffley, Janet Ritter, and Ann Roth.

Also at the meeting on Thursday, Council approved the adoption of a five-year capital improvement plan for 2021-2025. The capital improvement plan is an outlook for anticipated projects, is a fluid planning document, and is reviewed and updated annually.

It is used to establish priorities, identify costs, and identify funding sources.

Possible improvements in the plan include projects at Memorial Park, road work, a JEDD with Swancreek Township and Delta, fire substations, and proposed relocation of the police station to the vacant portion of the building that houses the community center.

At the regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, Mayor Neil Toeppe read a proclamation naming Oct. 23-31 Red Ribbon Week.

“The National Red Ribbbon Week campaign theme promotes family and individual responsibilities for living healthy, drug-free lifestyles, without illegal drugs or the illegal use of legal drugs,” said Toeppe.

This year’s celebration will kick off on Monday, Oct. 26 with Students Encouraging Educated Decisions (SEED) asking that the entire community take a visible stand against drugs and wear red.

With class not in session that day, Red Ribbon Week starts Oct. 27 in schools, where students will be taught lessons on several key topics. The students will be educated about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and prescription drugs. The lessons will be taught using a combination of statistics, stories, and interactive games.

There will be other educational activities scheduled throughout the week and include a theme week full of positive messages.

Reports

• Toeppe discussed the COVID-19 outbreak at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center.

• The mayor also reported that he, the administrator and finance director recently met with a commercial real estate developer to discuss ideas to attract more business to the community. He has also been in contact with RGP, FCEDC, and TMACOG.

• Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle reported she is working on a procedure and plan to reopen facilities, such as Memorial Park Pavilion. As of now the plan is to reopen in 2021 with precautions in place.

• One of two projects submitted for Ohio Public Works Commission fared well in scoring of Fulton County projects, according to the administrator. The Project 8 and 9 sewer separation had a good score but improvement to Crestwood and Woodside drives scored on the lower end.

“We still have hope but won’t know until the end of this year,” said Hoelzle.

She added that Council may have to decide if they want to pursue this project even without the funding.

• Hoelzle reported that there has been some damage done to Memorial Park. The placing of rocks in toilets and throwing walnuts against walls by juveniles were mentioned.

