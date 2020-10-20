Traffic blitz nets 12 citations

Twelve citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Oct. 2-17 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Homecoming activities held at area schools. The citations were issued for nine speed violations, one no operator’s license violation, one driving under suspension violation, and one improper passing violation. Deputies made 40 traffic stops and also issued 33 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Halloween Blitz, Oct. 23-31. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and other traffic violations associated with impaired driving during various hours and in various locations around the county.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.