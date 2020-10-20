Delta library holding auction

The Friends of the Delta Public Library will hold their annual fundraising auction Nov. 18-19 at the Delta American Legion, Post 373, 5939 State Hwy. 109.

Area merchants, business, and community members will donate auction items such as gift cards and baskets, new or slightly-used items, and basket collections. Guests purchase tickets for the raffle basket they’re interested in winning.

Last year, the organization raised $5,000 from the auction. Proceeds are donated back to Delta Public Library to support the summer reading program and other youth programming. The organization also supports library services and special projects.

Doors for the event will be open Nov. 18 at the American Legion from 4:30-6 p.m. to view baskets and purchase tickets. Doors re-open Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., with tickets sold until 12:30 p.m. and doors closing at 1 p.m.

Winners will be contacted.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no luncheon will be held this year, and guests will be asked to wear masks. Guests will not be permitted to stay for the drawings.

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, call 419-822-3110.