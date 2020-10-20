Evergreen High School senior Colin Smith has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Dan Curtis, Evergreen High School principal, presented Smith with a Letter of Commendation from the district and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program. Colin placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Commended Students are recognized for their exceptional academic promise but will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards. Colin is the son of Don and Christy Smith.

