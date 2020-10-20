SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 8
8:24 a.m.,5343 County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
8:54 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.
11:36 a.m., 10926 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious activity.
1:08 p.m., 3821 County Road K, Fulton Twp., animal call.
3:40 p.m., 2644 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:53 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:16 p.m., 12365 County Road K, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
7:20 p.m., 16145 County Road F, Clinton Twp., assist public.
7:29 p.m., County Road 24 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, German Twp., reckless operation.
7:47 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.
Friday, Oct. 9
8:36 a.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
9:40 a.m., 8923 County Road 18, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.
11:02 a.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious person.
11:52 a.m., 9215 County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious person.
11:58 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, Country Corral, accident with property damage.
12:06 p.m., 4594 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:08 p.m., County Road EF at State Highway 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
12:50 p.m., 3781 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.
12:51 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.
1:56 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
3:12 p.m., 9773 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., injury accident.
5:04 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
5:17 p.m., 6358 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., Clinton Twp., domestic violence.
6:43 p.m., 11520 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.
11:25 p.m., 1735 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.
11:50 p.m.,3230 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
11:57 p.m., 4365 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
Saturday, Oct. 10
3:08 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #12, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
7:16 a.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
9:28 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, investigate complaint.
9:54 a.m., 8240 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
12:01 p.m., County Road J and State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
1:15 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
2:31 p.m., 14509 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.
3:24 p.m., 16660 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., missing person.
3:36 p.m., 13921 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
5:44 p.m., 18160 U.S. 20A at County Road 18-1, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
6:13 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:01 p.m., 7227 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.
10:25 p.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #37, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
Sunday, Oct. 11
1:16 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, investigate complaint.
9:29 a.m., 15091 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.
10:50 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:13 p.m., 5810 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
7:17 p.m., 7020 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
7:19 p.m., County Road H at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Pike Twp., road blocked.
Monday, Oct. 12
1:44 a.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
4:16 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
4:44 a.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swanton, check on welfare.
6:34 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property.
7:35 a.m., 15354 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.
7:39 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., domestic violence.
9:06 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., K-9 Unit.
9:16 a.m., County Road T at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:50 a.m., County Road 6-1 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
11:33 a.m., 111 Hinkle St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.
5:45 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, larceny.
6:15 p.m., 124 W. Main St., Metamora, Faith Lutheran Church, check on welfare.
7:10 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.
10:16 p.m., 2256 County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
2:21 a.m., 4940 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
9:10 a.m., 13403 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
10:06 a.m., 5903 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., missing person.
11:43 a.m., 16430 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.
1:27 p.m., 4115 County Road N, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.
3:14 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.
4:17 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
5:35 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road A, York Twp., road blocked.
8:23 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:28 p.m., 10924 County Road 17-1, Pike Twp.,, accident with property damage.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
12:17 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
1:40 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road H, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
8:02 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 26-2, German Twp., livestock on roadway.
9:01 a.m., 1021 County Road 21-3, German Twp., larceny.
11:01 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, domestic violence.
11:30 a.m., 247 Monroe St., Wauseon, assist other unit.
1:54 a.m., 4685 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
2 p.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious activity.
4:12 p.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., missing person.
4:38 p.m., 9135 Dover Drive, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:45 p.m., 25591 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., assist public.
6:14 p.m., 15385 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
7:29 p.m., 7500 County Road 13, York Twp., check on welfare.
7:37 p.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Suite F, Fayette, burglary.
7:45 p.m., 15500 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.
8:50 p.m., 12662 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.
11:02 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., assist public.
Thursday, Oct. 15
1:39 a.m., 8023 Henry County Road U, Liberty Twp., K-9 Unit.
6:27 a.m., 14980 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:34 a.m., 8904 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:55 a.m., County Road M at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., check on welfare.