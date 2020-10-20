SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 8

8:24 a.m.,5343 County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

8:54 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.

11:36 a.m., 10926 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious activity.

1:08 p.m., 3821 County Road K, Fulton Twp., animal call.

3:40 p.m., 2644 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:53 p.m., 7516 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:16 p.m., 12365 County Road K, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

7:20 p.m., 16145 County Road F, Clinton Twp., assist public.

7:29 p.m., County Road 24 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, German Twp., reckless operation.

7:47 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Oct. 9

8:36 a.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:40 a.m., 8923 County Road 18, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.

11:02 a.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

11:52 a.m., 9215 County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

11:58 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, Country Corral, accident with property damage.

12:06 p.m., 4594 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:08 p.m., County Road EF at State Highway 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:50 p.m., 3781 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

12:51 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

1:56 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

3:12 p.m., 9773 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

5:04 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

5:17 p.m., 6358 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., Clinton Twp., domestic violence.

6:43 p.m., 11520 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.

11:25 p.m., 1735 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.

11:50 p.m.,3230 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:57 p.m., 4365 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Saturday, Oct. 10

3:08 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #12, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:16 a.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:28 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, investigate complaint.

9:54 a.m., 8240 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

12:01 p.m., County Road J and State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

1:15 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

2:31 p.m., 14509 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

3:24 p.m., 16660 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., missing person.

3:36 p.m., 13921 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:44 p.m., 18160 U.S. 20A at County Road 18-1, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

6:13 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:01 p.m., 7227 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

10:25 p.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #37, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

Sunday, Oct. 11

1:16 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, investigate complaint.

9:29 a.m., 15091 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

10:50 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:13 p.m., 5810 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:17 p.m., 7020 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:19 p.m., County Road H at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Pike Twp., road blocked.

Monday, Oct. 12

1:44 a.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:16 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

4:44 a.m., 7024 County Road 1-3, Swanton, check on welfare.

6:34 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property.

7:35 a.m., 15354 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.

7:39 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., domestic violence.

9:06 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., K-9 Unit.

9:16 a.m., County Road T at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:50 a.m., County Road 6-1 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

11:33 a.m., 111 Hinkle St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

5:45 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, larceny.

6:15 p.m., 124 W. Main St., Metamora, Faith Lutheran Church, check on welfare.

7:10 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

10:16 p.m., 2256 County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

2:21 a.m., 4940 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:10 a.m., 13403 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

10:06 a.m., 5903 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., missing person.

11:43 a.m., 16430 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

1:27 p.m., 4115 County Road N, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

3:14 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

4:17 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:35 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road A, York Twp., road blocked.

8:23 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:28 p.m., 10924 County Road 17-1, Pike Twp.,, accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

12:17 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

1:40 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road H, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:02 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 26-2, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

9:01 a.m., 1021 County Road 21-3, German Twp., larceny.

11:01 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, domestic violence.

11:30 a.m., 247 Monroe St., Wauseon, assist other unit.

1:54 a.m., 4685 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

2 p.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious activity.

4:12 p.m., 11605 County Road M, Pike Twp., missing person.

4:38 p.m., 9135 Dover Drive, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:45 p.m., 25591 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., assist public.

6:14 p.m., 15385 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

7:29 p.m., 7500 County Road 13, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:37 p.m., 603 N. Gorham St. Suite F, Fayette, burglary.

7:45 p.m., 15500 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

8:50 p.m., 12662 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

11:02 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., assist public.

Thursday, Oct. 15

1:39 a.m., 8023 Henry County Road U, Liberty Twp., K-9 Unit.

6:27 a.m., 14980 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:34 a.m., 8904 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:55 a.m., County Road M at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., check on welfare.