Charges made in area thefts

Four individuals have been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury following a rash of thefts in the eastern part of the county this summer, Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller announced.

Indictments included:

• Michael M. Starbird, 20, Toledo on two counts of theft, two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, 14 counts of breaking and entering, three counts of grand theft, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He is currently incarcerated at Wood County Jail.

• Alan M. Shelor, 22, of Toledo on two counts of theft, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, 13 counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Shelor is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

• Shelby V. Smith, 24, Toledo on two counts of theft, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Smith is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

• Zachary A. Neal, 27, Toledo on two counts of theft, one count of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Neal is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Perrysburg Township Police Department, and Toledo Police Department.